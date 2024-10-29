Digital Transformation in Iraq: Combating Corruption through E-Governance

2024-10-29 16:40:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In Iraq’s ongoing fight against corruption,experts highlight e-governance as essential to transforming administrativepractices across government ministries. This shift toward digital systems goesbeyond modernization, aiming to reshape interactions between public servantsand citizens to curb opportunities for corruption. Initial efforts have begunin critical sectors, though obstacles remain due to entrenched bureaucraticresistance and a deeply rooted culture of corruption. Still, advocates arguethat e-governance is key to enhancing transparency and building public trust,marking a necessary step toward modern governance in Iraq.

E-Governance: Reform to Modernize Administration and CurbCorruption

E-governance in Iraq is seen not merely as a tool to combatcorruption but as an integral part of modern management science, according toKazem Al-Shammari, a member of Iraq's parliamentary Committee on Economy,Industry, and Trade. “This science is essential for all sectors of the Iraqistate,” Al-Shammari revealed to Shafaq News.

Al-Shammari affirmed parliamentary support for governmentalmeasures aimed at rolling out e-governance across ministries. Initialimplementations have already begun in customs, tax departments, and other keyareas. "We hope the government accelerates its efforts," he said,adding that “the initiative should become part of the culture among officialsand employees alike.”

Rejecting any opposition to e-governance, Al-Shammariemphasized that resistance would keep Iraq "administratively backward andplagued by corruption," while employees would remain reliant on outdatedpaperwork and unable to engage with global advancements in management.

On the other hand, According to the financial and economicexpert Dr. Safwan Qusay, the administration of the Iraqi PM, Mohammed ShiaAl-Sudani, appears committed to "combating corruption through investmentin automation," he explained that the government's three-year budgetprogram (2023-2024-2025) includes targets to establish a comprehensivee-system. The system, called "Ur," currently features over 400instant services, “which will contribute to tracking government procedures andtheir responsiveness to service seekers and improve collection throughfinancial inclusion, he pointed out.”

"This governance initiative aims to increasetransparency and procedures quality within government units and enhanceperformance in the public interest," Qusay stated to Shafaq News. Thegovernment has pledged to enforce e-governance across both public and privatesectors in dealing with customers, in order to control speculators, moneytransfers scams, fake goods, and specifications that are not suitable for theneeds of consumers and producers.

Revenue Boost Through E-Governance Reforms

On the extent to which e-governance contributes to reducingcorruption, with the power sector serving as a prime example, financial expertDr. Safwan Qusay told Shafaq News, “The Ministry of Electricity has projectedannual revenues of roughly 9 trillion dinars ($6.2 billion), yet actualcollections rarely exceed 2 trillion dinars due to factors such as uncollectedbills, losses from non-payment, and unauthorized usage. Implementing electronicbilling could help curb these losses by introducing prepaid systems similar tothose used in telecom and other sectors, allowing consumers to purchaseelectricity via preloaded cards and at the same time activate the collection.”

Qusay added that the annual non-oil revenue target acrossall government sectors stands at 27 trillion dinars (about $20,610 billion),but actual collections barely reach 10 trillion dinars. “If Iraq successfullyenhances the “Ur” digital platform and integrates internal systems, fullrevenue collection could be achievable, potentially adding at least 17 trilliondinars in revenue. Moreover, such reforms would align government unitperformance assessments with international transparency standards”, Qusay explained.

Recognizing the importance of this initiative, the BaghdadProvincial Council took the lead.

Baghdad E-Governance Anti-Corruption Push

The Head of Baghdad's Provincial Council Committee onE-Governance and Communications, Muthanna Al-Azzawi, announced that the firststep in establishing an electronic governance system will be through the"Baghdaduna" platform.

Launched earlier this month, the platform will “graduallyintegrate services from all government sectors in the province, with plans toreplicate successful models in other regions,” Al-Azzawi told Shafaq News.

On October 15, Al-Azzawi declared the establishment of theE-Governance and Communications Committee in Baghdad, alongside the launch ofthe "Baghdaduna" platform, which offers over 25 digital services forcitizens accessible via smart devices.

E-Governance Challenges of Bureaucratic Resistance andCorruption

Iraq's "Ur" platform, a comprehensive system withportals for each federal ministry to display government activities, facesresistance in certain ministries, noted Qusay. He clarified to Shafaq News thatwhile some ministries have embraced digital applications, others hinderimplementation, perpetuating manual processes to exploit citizens and fosteringdistrust in government systems. "The more we manage this processtechnically, the more we reduce corruption and waste in public funds.”

Anti-corruption researcher Dr. Ghaleb Al-Daami pointed tocorruption itself as a key obstacle to e-governance in Iraq. "If fullyimplemented, this system could drastically reduce corruption by limiting directinteraction between officials and citizens," Al-Daami asserted.

Using an example from Iraqi traffic offices, he noted thatface-to-face encounters often fuel corruption. " When procedures arefacilitated by using the e-government system, minimizing direct contacteliminates, corruption will end. Theneed for bribes to expedite transactions, as the system’s core purpose is tostreamline procedures and accelerate service delivery," Al-Daamiconcluded.

Al-Daami concluded by stating that “the e-governance systemsignificantly contributes to reducing the effort and money of citizens andlargely curbing corruption. If implemented across all state departments,“citizens would benefit, avoiding paperwork, loss, and misplacement, all ofwhich are forms of corruption.” However, the main challenge facing the fullimplementation of the governance system in Iraq, according to him, is theexistence of corruption, as applying this system would undermine corruption andeliminate those who practice it as well.