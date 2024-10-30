2024-10-30 06:06:22 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Labour Organization (ILO) and Iraq's Higher Council for Youth launched a national program to equip Iraqi youth with skills in the green economy, career guidance, and decent work practices. The program includes ILO's "Start and Improve Your Business" (SIYB) initiative to help youth start and scale sustainable businesses. Trainer performance […]

The post ILO to support Youth Start-Ups in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.