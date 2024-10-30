IHEC announces final results of Kurdistan parliament elections: Voter turnout exceeds 72%

2024-10-30 11:30:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced, on Wednesday, the final results of the sixth Kurdistan Parliament elections, stating that voter turnout exceeded 72%.

During a press conference held in Erbil, the head of the commission, Judge Omar Ahmed Mohammed, emphasized that "the commission implemented a series of measures to ensure the integrity of the elections in a secure environment," adding, "We worked diligently to complete this national task."

He further noted that 41,000 polling staff participated in the Kurdistan elections, along with 43 observers from political party representatives and alliances, supervised by 1,800 international monitors and 10 local observers.

