Following Diyala, the Saladin provincial council removes its president

2024-10-30 14:40:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Saladin Council voted to dismissits chairman, Adel Abdul Salam Al-Sumaidaie, from his position.

Shafaq News correspondent informed that the council held asession today in the presence of 14 of its 15 members. “Nine of the presentmembers voted to remove Al-Sumaidaie from his position.”

The decision follows Tuesday's vote by the Diyala ProvincialCouncil to remove Chairman Omar Al-Karawi from office. Al-Karawi’s ousting,which came just two months after his election on August 1, was the result ofrecent political moves to displace him from his role.