Kurdistan President praises IHEC for successful parliamentary elections

2024-10-30 17:10:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of theKurdistan Region, commended the efforts of the Independent High ElectoralCommission (IHEC) for the successful conduct of the parliamentary elections inKurdistan, attributing the achievement to the dedication of the commission andits collaboration with all stakeholders.

During a meeting with the commission's presidentand members, Barzani highlighted “the significant role played by thecommission, as well as the support from the federal prime minister [Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani]and the Iraqi judiciary in facilitating theelections,” stressing that these elections are important for the KurdistanRegion “by all standards.”

“The success of the elections was a result ofthe commission's commitment, integrity, and cooperation with all relevantparties in the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani noted.

In response, the commission’s delegationcongratulated Barzani and the Kurdistan Region on the election's success,praising “the entire process from the campaign to the voting day.”

Notably, this election marked the first time inboth the Kurdistan Region and Iraq that elections were held without anyregistered complaints involving fraud and vote manipulation.