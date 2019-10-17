Home › INA › Joint operations deny reports by some agencies that the PMU security chief was accused of the events that accompanied the protests

2019/10/17 | 21:35



Baghdad - INA







Joint operations denied reports by some agencies about the responsibility of the head of the Popular Mobilization Security for events that accompanied the protests.







A statement by the security media cell received by the news that some news agencies reported, accusing the Director of the Popular Mobilization security events that accompanied the demonstrations, and therefore deny this news beautiful and detailed, and stress that all the formations of the Popular Mobilization did not assign any duty during the demonstrations.







The leadership warned, according to the statement, news agencies trying to confuse the public with fabricated and inaccurate stories that legal action will be taken against them, at the same time we call to inform the national on the need to convey the facts professionally and transparent to the public opinion.























