Erbil Chamber of Commerce reports $10B trade volume with Turkiye

2024-10-31 15:10:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Erbil Chamber of Commerce announced that the trade volume between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye reached nearly $10 billion by September 2024, this announcement was made during a joint press conference held by Kamaran Bajgar, the Vice President of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce, and a Turkish trade delegation comprising dozens of companies.

Bajgar emphasized Turkiye's advancement in industrial, commercial, and food sectors, stating that Erbil seeks to enhance trade cooperation with Turkiye. He added, "The Erbil Chamber of Commerce is always ready to welcome traders from other countries to foster closer ties.” Presently, 32 Turkish companies within the delegation are introducing themselves and working on trade exchanges with Kurdistan.

He further stated that an agreement was reached with the Turkish delegation to facilitate and enhance trade exchanges in various sectors according to the customs tariffs approved by the federal government.

Following Erbil, the Turkish trade delegation will visit Al-Sulaymaniyah, Nineveh, and Baghdad. Bajgar affirmed that “the cooperation agreement between the Turkish trade delegation and the Erbil Chamber of Commerce benefits traders in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

In conclusion, Bajgar noted that the annual trade volume between Iraq and Turkiye amounts to $20 billion, with the trade volume between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye reaching $9.6 billion by September 2024.