France provides Kurdistan € 10 mln to receive Syria refugees

French
Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that his country has provided €10
million in aid to the Kurdistan region to deal with refugees coming from Syria
as a result of the Turkish attack."The
transgression of Syria's borders by Turkey and the withdrawal of US forces are
creating a situation that is destabilizing and reviving ISIS," he said at
a joint news conference with Kurdistan President Nechirvan Idris Barzani."We
support you and agree with you that ISIS is not over, and we will continue our
meetings with Baghdad officials to assess the situation. The EU countries
support a coordination meeting to discuss issues, including the situation in
northeastern Syria," he said.
