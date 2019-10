France provides Kurdistan € 10 mln to receive Syria refugees

2019/10/18 | 17:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-FrenchForeign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that his country has provided €10million in aid to the Kurdistan region to deal with refugees coming from Syriaas a result of the Turkish attack."Thetransgression of Syria's borders by Turkey and the withdrawal of US forces arecreating a situation that is destabilizing and reviving ISIS," he said ata joint news conference with Kurdistan President Nechirvan Idris Barzani."Wesupport you and agree with you that ISIS is not over, and we will continue ourmeetings with Baghdad officials to assess the situation. The EU countriessupport a coordination meeting to discuss issues, including the situation innortheastern Syria," he said.