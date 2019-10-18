عربي | كوردى


France provides Kurdistan € 10 mln to receive Syria refugees

2019/10/18 | 17:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

French

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that his country has provided €10

million in aid to the Kurdistan region to deal with refugees coming from Syria

as a result of the Turkish attack."The

transgression of Syria's borders by Turkey and the withdrawal of US forces are

creating a situation that is destabilizing and reviving ISIS," he said at

a joint news conference with Kurdistan President Nechirvan Idris Barzani."We

support you and agree with you that ISIS is not over, and we will continue our

meetings with Baghdad officials to assess the situation. The EU countries

support a coordination meeting to discuss issues, including the situation in

northeastern Syria," he said.





