Bridgestone signs Iraq Tyre Deal

2024-11-01 05:00:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Baghdad-based Al-Jawadeen Group, which describes itself as Iraq's largest tyre supplier since 1991, has announced a strategic partnership with Japanese tyre-maker Bridgestone. According to a statement from Al Jawadeen, both companies are committed to supporting Iraq's tyre market by, "providing innovative and sustainable services that enhance customer efficiency and reliability." The statement […]

