Bitget Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance, Strengthening Its Position as the 4th Largest Crypto Exchange

2024-11-01 13:23:44 - From: Bitget

Bitget, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its Q3 2024 Transparency Report, showcasing significant advancements in user growth, token offerings, and strategic initiatives. With a strong focus on enhancing financial accessibility and advancing blockchain technology, Bitget has reinforced its position as one of the top global players in the crypto industry.

Key Q3 2024 Highlights:

1.Surpassing 45 Million Users and Strengthening Market Position In Q3 2024, Bitget achieved a milestone by surpassing 45 million registered users globally, placing it as the 4th largest crypto exchange by trading volume. The platform’s user base growth, up by 400% since last year, was fueled by innovative product offerings and expansion into new regions, including Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. The company’s focus on accessibility and user-centric design aligns with its mission of enabling financial freedom for all.

2.Expanding Token Offerings and Staking Opportunities Bitget added 72 new token listings in Q3, bringing its lineup to over 800 tokens and 900+ spot trading pairs. Among the new listings, POL, DRIFT, WUSD, REEF, and MOTHER stood out with the highest Total Value Locked (TVL) growth. Bitget’s Pre-market platform continued to attract early traders, featuring 12 tokens like CATI, MOCA, HMSTR, DOGS, and ZKL in Q3, with 53,800 traders participating and a cumulative transaction volume of $23 million.

3.Additionally, Bitget’s PoolX staking platform, launched in April, has become a popular choice among users, offering high-yield staking options. In Q3, PoolX recorded over 94,805 participants, with the total staked amount doubling from Q2 to reach $2.3 billion USD. Popular pools include BGB, BTC, ETH, and USDT, providing users with new avenues to earn rewards on the platform.

4.Commitment to the TON Ecosystem and Strategic Investments As part of its $30 million joint investment with Foresight Ventures into The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, Bitget has supported the rapid expansion of Telegram-based projects, including DOGS, Hamster Kombat, and Notcoin. With nearly 1 billion Telegram users worldwide, TON’s ecosystem has seen exponential growth, making Bitget a vital entry point for users interested in TON-based projects and decentralized applications.

5.Strategic Partnership with LALIGA to Drive Web3 Adoption Bitget expanded its footprint in sports by forming a multi-million dollar partnership with LALIGA. This collaboration aims to increase crypto awareness and Web3 adoption across Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, and LATAM, leveraging LALIGA’s massive global audience to attract a new wave of crypto enthusiasts. This partnership aligns with Bitget’s mission to bring blockchain technology to mainstream audiences.

6.Enhanced Token-Discovery Through Nansen Collaboration Bitget collaborated with Nansen to refine its token-discovery strategies. By leveraging on-chain data and community insights, Bitget offers traders an advanced toolkit for identifying promising tokens. The strategic approach, combined with Nansen’s analytical tools, led to 240 new token listings since April, making it one of the most active exchanges in early-stage token offerings.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, commented on the report: “Our growth in Q3 2024 reflects our commitment to creating an accessible, secure, and innovative trading platform for users worldwide. By continuously expanding our offerings, supporting impactful projects, and forming strategic partnerships, Bitget is helping shape the future of blockchain and finance. We remain focused on our mission to drive financial freedom and to empower the next billion users through accessible and user-friendly digital solutions.”

Bitget’s success in Q3 2024 shows its growing influence in the crypto industry, marked by strategic initiatives, innovative products, and a commitment to user engagement. Looking ahead, Bitget is bound to continue its mission of bridging the gap between centralized and decentralized finance while expanding its global reach.

