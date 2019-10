Mr. Kurd: A Poem by Donald Trump

2019/10/19 | 04:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Photo: Illustrative by Ekurd.net/APDr. Kamal Mirawdeli | Exclusive to Ekurd.netO my God, what I have doneI betrayed Mr KurdAnd submitted to ErdoganI am addicted to lyingBut Kurds are all courage and valourI lied to them without shameWhen I needed to show them some honour11,000 of them have diedI told Mr Kurd : THEY DIED FOR USAnd I would never never forget themThey are the ones who finished ISISBUT now I claim it was all MEWho Crushed Caliphate single-handedlyNo longer needed by our sideI leave the Kurds for genocideAnd comrade Erdogan will do the jobLike me he needs the support of his mobO my God, what I have doneI betrayed Mr KurdCapitulated to ErdoganI sent him a strong letterSo strong to frighten a jinnBut the devil just looked at itAnd threw it to the binAnd attacked Kurdish alliesAnd I feel as powerful as a tinO my God, what I have doneI betrayed Mr KurdAnd surrendered to ErdoganI lie and lie and lie to my mobAnd set up my MobocracyIt does not matter how immoralAs long as they do applaud meI show strength in front of themAs powerful as TarzanBut I am afraid they will soon seeI have a very weak spotfor Putin and ErdoganO my God, what I have doneI betrayed Mr KurdAnd capitulated to ErdoganDr. Kamal Mirawdeli, a senior Kurdish Writer and second runner in Iraq's Kurdistan Region presidential elections, July 2009. See below.The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.