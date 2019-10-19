عربي | كوردى


Mr. Kurd: A Poem by Donald Trump

2019/10/19 | 04:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Photo: Illustrative by Ekurd.net/AP

Dr. Kamal Mirawdeli | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

O my God, what I have done

I betrayed Mr Kurd











And submitted to Erdogan

I am addicted to lying

But Kurds are all courage and valour

I lied to them without shame

When I needed to show them some honour

11,000 of them have died

I told Mr Kurd : THEY DIED FOR US

And I would never never forget them

They are the ones who finished ISIS

BUT now I claim it was all ME

Who Crushed Caliphate single-handedly

No longer needed by our side

I leave the Kurds for genocide

And comrade Erdogan will do the job

Like me he needs the support of his mob

O my God, what I have done

I betrayed Mr Kurd

Capitulated to Erdogan

I sent him a strong letter

So strong to frighten a jinn

But the devil just looked at it

And threw it to the bin

And attacked Kurdish allies

And I feel as powerful as a tin

O my God, what I have done

I betrayed Mr Kurd

And surrendered to Erdogan

I lie and lie and lie to my mob

And set up my Mobocracy

It does not matter how immoral

As long as they do applaud me

I show strength in front of them

As powerful as Tarzan

But I am afraid they will soon see

I have a very weak spot

for Putin and Erdogan

O my God, what I have done

I betrayed Mr Kurd

And capitulated to Erdogan

Dr. Kamal Mirawdeli, a senior Kurdish Writer and second runner in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region presidential elections, July 2009. See below.



The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved

