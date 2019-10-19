Mr. Kurd: A Poem by Donald Trump

2019/10/19 | 04:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Photo: Illustrative by Ekurd.net/AP
Dr. Kamal Mirawdeli | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
O my God, what I have done
I betrayed Mr Kurd
And submitted to Erdogan
I am addicted to lying
But Kurds are all courage and valour
I lied to them without shame
When I needed to show them some honour
11,000 of them have died
I told Mr Kurd : THEY DIED FOR US
And I would never never forget them
They are the ones who finished ISIS
BUT now I claim it was all ME
Who Crushed Caliphate single-handedly
No longer needed by our side
I leave the Kurds for genocide
And comrade Erdogan will do the job
Like me he needs the support of his mob
O my God, what I have done
I betrayed Mr Kurd
Capitulated to Erdogan
I sent him a strong letter
So strong to frighten a jinn
But the devil just looked at it
And threw it to the bin
And attacked Kurdish allies
And I feel as powerful as a tin
O my God, what I have done
I betrayed Mr Kurd
And surrendered to Erdogan
I lie and lie and lie to my mob
And set up my Mobocracy
It does not matter how immoral
As long as they do applaud me
I show strength in front of them
As powerful as Tarzan
But I am afraid they will soon see
I have a very weak spot
for Putin and Erdogan
O my God, what I have done
I betrayed Mr Kurd
And capitulated to Erdogan
Dr. Kamal Mirawdeli, a senior Kurdish Writer and second runner in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region presidential elections, July 2009. See below.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
Comments Comments
Loading...
Dr. Kamal Mirawdeli | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
O my God, what I have done
I betrayed Mr Kurd
And submitted to Erdogan
I am addicted to lying
But Kurds are all courage and valour
I lied to them without shame
When I needed to show them some honour
11,000 of them have died
I told Mr Kurd : THEY DIED FOR US
And I would never never forget them
They are the ones who finished ISIS
BUT now I claim it was all ME
Who Crushed Caliphate single-handedly
No longer needed by our side
I leave the Kurds for genocide
And comrade Erdogan will do the job
Like me he needs the support of his mob
O my God, what I have done
I betrayed Mr Kurd
Capitulated to Erdogan
I sent him a strong letter
So strong to frighten a jinn
But the devil just looked at it
And threw it to the bin
And attacked Kurdish allies
And I feel as powerful as a tin
O my God, what I have done
I betrayed Mr Kurd
And surrendered to Erdogan
I lie and lie and lie to my mob
And set up my Mobocracy
It does not matter how immoral
As long as they do applaud me
I show strength in front of them
As powerful as Tarzan
But I am afraid they will soon see
I have a very weak spot
for Putin and Erdogan
O my God, what I have done
I betrayed Mr Kurd
And capitulated to Erdogan
Dr. Kamal Mirawdeli, a senior Kurdish Writer and second runner in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region presidential elections, July 2009. See below.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
Comments Comments
Loading...