Leader Barzani congratulates new Parliament Speaker, Discuss legislative priorities

2024-11-01 21:40:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Democratic Partyleader, held a phone call on Friday with Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, the newlyelected Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, to discuss the passage of laws andlegislation.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, Barzaniexpressed his support and congratulations to Al-Mashhadani on his election asSpeaker. In turn, the new Parliament Speaker thanked the Kurdish leader for hissupportive stance and efforts to resolve disputes and facilitate the electionof the Parliament Speaker.

“During the phone call, the two sides emphasized addressingand resolving outstanding issues, as well as passing laws and legislations thatserve the interests of Iraqi citizens of all their components and contribute toresolving differences within the Iraqi political process,” the statement announced.