Iraqi Parliament Elects Dr. Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani as Speaker

2024-11-02 04:25:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Parliament has elected Dr. Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani (pictured) as its new speaker during a session presided over by Acting Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi and attended by 271 members. Al-Mashhadani won with 182 votes in the second round, defeating contenders Salem Al-Issawi (95 votes) and Amer Abdul-Jabbar (9 votes). He had previously served […]

