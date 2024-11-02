2024-11-02 15:00:02 - From: Middle East Eye

Naim Qassem’s leadership may prompt larger Iranian role in Hezbollah

Heba Nasser

Wed, 10/30/2024 - 11:02

Naim Qassem's rise to the leadership of Hezbollah marks a new chapter for the Lebanese movement and may, at least in the short term, prompt Iran to take a more hands-on approach in directing its ally, people familiar with the party told Middle East Eye.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah said its consultative Shura Council had designated Qassem as Hassan Nasrallah's replacement, exactly a month after the previous secretary general was killed by Israel.

Qassem is one of the few known senior figures left alive after a brutal Israeli bombing campaign.

Despite the security risks associated with naming him as the new leader (Israel's defence minister immediately threatened that the appointment was "temporary"), a source close to Hezbollah told MEE that the party wanted to show that the Shura Council was still functioning and that it had managed to close gaps, reorganise ranks and fill the positions of slain leaders.

At the helm for 32 years, Nasrallah was known for his expertise in military matters and the regional dynamics of the Middle East.

Qassem's career has been quite different, and his lack of experience in these areas may leave strategic gaps.

"Qassem has long focused on domestic issues and theology and is not as versed in military strategy as his predecessors," Lebanese political and security analyst Ali Rizk told MEE.

"Nasrallah had reached a status where the Iranians used to rely on him on regional issues like Iraq and Yemen. I don't think that Qassem enjoys that same status with Iran, which could prompt Tehran to call the shots more."

Any rise in Iranian involvement, however, is unlikely to be overt.