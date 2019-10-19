Home › Baghdad Post › Netherlands to continue mission in Iraq until 2021

Netherlands to continue mission in Iraq until 2021

2019/10/19 | 19:35



In an official statement on Saturday, the Dutch foreign ministry said that in addition to the training, it would remain active in NATO’s mission in Iraq and would provide an additional 20 military and civilian advisors to the Iraqi government.



The announcement also mentioned that the extension falls within the context of the international coalition against ISIS, and it is an effort to prevent the re-emergence of the terrorist group in Iraq.



“The extension cost will be an estimated 16 million euros per year,” it added.



