Symposium in Erbil examines Iraqi media coverage of Gaza and Lebanon wars

2024-11-02 20:50:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a symposium was held in Erbil, thecapital of the Kurdistan Region, to discuss the coverage of the Gaza andLebanon wars in Iraq.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, “The seminar wastitled ‘Coverage of Current Issues in the Iraqi Media: Challenges andObstacles’ and was attended by international organizations, in addition to manyjournalists.”

Mohammed Al-Basim, from the Journalists for Human Rights(JHR) organization, told Shafaq News that “a group of journalists from Baghdad,Erbil, and various regions of Iraq discussed the issue of press coverage incurrent events or the trending files.”

“The seminar also addressed the Iraqi media's coverage ofthe wars in Gaza and Lebanon, examining the strategies employed in reportingthese events. Additionally, it explored how the media covers projects andlegislation that have yet to be approved by the House of Representatives, alongwith discussions on various social and political issues,” Al-Basim explained.

Journalist Saman Nuh stated to Shafaq News that “the seminarhighlighted the significant challenges and obstacles facing the Iraqi medialandscape, where legal, financial, and environmental challenges affecting boththe internal and external working conditions for journalists. All thesechallenges were discussed within a free professional framework.”

The discussions, according to Nuh, focused on the lacking inthe Iraqi media, and exploring how it can evolve into a free and responsibleentity that conveys facts and information serving the public and the commongood."