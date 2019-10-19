Home › Baghdad Post › Lebanon’s interior minister did not resign, her office confirms

2019/10/19 | 23:35



Al-Hassan on Saturday, said in a tweet that she had contacted the Attorney General of the Court of Cassation, who informed her that most of those detained during Friday’s demonstrations will be released with proof of residence, awaiting the completion of investigations to ascertain the availability of material evidence proving their deliberate acts of rioting, shop thefts and burning of public and private properties, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).



The Lebanese government is expected to convene on Sunday to discuss way out to the economic crisis, government sources said on Saturday.



