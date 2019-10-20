Traffic accident leaves 12 injured in Baghdad-Kirkuk road

2019/10/20 | 00:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Twelve people were injured in a road accident on the Baghdad-Kirkuk road."A collision between a truck and a bus to transport passengers on the vital road linking Baghdad and Kirkuk near the flute," said Mohammad al-Ubaidi, the head of the district council."Twelve people were injured, including critical cases," he said.
Twelve people were injured in a road accident on the Baghdad-Kirkuk road."A collision between a truck and a bus to transport passengers on the vital road linking Baghdad and Kirkuk near the flute," said Mohammad al-Ubaidi, the head of the district council."Twelve people were injured, including critical cases," he said.