عربي | كوردى


Traffic accident leaves 12 injured in Baghdad-Kirkuk road

Traffic accident leaves 12 injured in Baghdad-Kirkuk road
2019/10/20 | 00:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Twelve people were injured in a road accident on the Baghdad-Kirkuk road."A collision between a truck and a bus to transport passengers on the vital road linking Baghdad and Kirkuk near the flute," said Mohammad al-Ubaidi, the head of the district council."Twelve people were injured, including critical cases," he said. 
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW