International reports prove failure of political system in Iraq: Expert

2019/10/20 | 12:25
Ghazi Faisal Hussein, an adviser at the Iraqi Centre for
Strategic Studies said on Sunday that international reports proved the failure
of the political system in Iraq.
Faisal said in a televised statement that reform in Iraq
requires a constitutional amendment.
He added that the calls of the political blocs for reform
are useless, and the government's response to the demands is not commensurate
with the magnitude of the crisis, in addition to occupying advanced positions
in corruption and crime.
