International reports prove failure of political system in Iraq: Expert

2019/10/20 | 12:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Ghazi Faisal Hussein, an adviser at the Iraqi Centre forStrategic Studies said on Sunday that international reports proved the failureof the political system in Iraq.Faisal said in a televised statement that reform in Iraqrequires a constitutional amendment.He added that the calls of the political blocs for reformare useless, and the government's response to the demands is not commensuratewith the magnitude of the crisis, in addition to occupying advanced positionsin corruption and crime.