International reports prove failure of political system in Iraq: Expert

2019/10/20 | 12:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Ghazi Faisal Hussein, an adviser at the Iraqi Centre for

Strategic Studies said on Sunday that international reports proved the failure

of the political system in Iraq.

Faisal said in a televised statement that reform in Iraq

requires a constitutional amendment.

He added that the calls of the political blocs for reform

are useless, and the government's response to the demands is not commensurate

with the magnitude of the crisis, in addition to occupying advanced positions

in corruption and crime.





