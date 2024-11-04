Iraq News Now

Iraq to Train 100 Digital Leaders in AI

2024-11-04 05:01:08 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani chaired the second meeting of Iraq's Higher Committee for Artificial Intelligence [Supreme Committee for Artificial Intelligence] on Sunday. In contrast to the inaugural meeting of this committee in August, nearly all of the attendees were equipped with a computer. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's […]

