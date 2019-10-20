Home › Baghdad Post › Lebanon to close all banks for demonstration

Lebanon to close all banks for demonstration

2019/10/20 | 19:25



ABL said in a statement on Sunday that banks will remain closed because of continued popular movements in several parts of the country.



"The decision comes out of concern for the security and safety of customers and employees, and to remove the effects of damage to some banking centers and branches,” ABL added.



The association expressed its hope that the general situation would soon be restored in the light of the various authorities' efforts to reassure and stabilize and resume normal life in the country.



Beirut and several areas have witnessed since last Thursday a popular movement, in the form of demonstrations unprecedented for years, to reject the government's approach to the adoption of new taxes on citizens, at a time when these citizens can no longer afford the cost of living, unemployment and poor public services.



The Lebanese are awaiting the expiration of the 72-hour deadline given by Prime Minister Saad Hariri to political forces to agree on a way out of the economic crisis.



Lebanese protesters arrived in the morning at Riad Al Solh Square in Beirut amid security measures described as "normal," Lebanese media reported on Sunday.



