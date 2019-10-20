Home › INA › MOFA: Iraq is not concerned with foreign terrorists that are committing crimes abroad

MOFA: Iraq is not concerned with foreign terrorists that are committing crimes abroad

2019/10/20 | 20:00



INA – BAGHDAD







Ministry of Foreign Affairs – MOFA Spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf stated that Iraq is not concerned with foreign terrorists that are committing terrorists operations abroad and their countries must handle their cases.







“Iraq is only concerned with terrorists that have Iraqi IDs and their families as they will be sent to court according to Iraqi rules of law,” added al-Sahaf.



















