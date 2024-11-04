Kurdistan Region leaders join US National Day celebration, reaffirm strong ties with Washington

2024-11-04 23:05:35 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Kurdistan Region Presidency attended a ceremony hosted by the US Consulate Generalin Erbil on Monday to mark US National Day, with US Ambassador to Iraq AlinaRomanowski and Erbil Consul General Steve Bitner in attendance.

In astatement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said, “A delegation from thepresidency, led by Chief of Staff Nouri Osman and including several officialsand advisors, participated this evening in the US National Day ceremonyorganized by the US Consulate General in Erbil.”

Thestatement highlighted that the ceremony was attended by various political,administrative, and diplomatic figures, as well as representatives from othercountries. Osman conveyed congratulations to Ambassador Romanowski, ConsulGeneral Bitner, and the consulate staff, expressing wishes for their “continuedsuccess in their work and duties.”

In response,both US diplomats thanked the Kurdistan Region delegation for attending theevent and stressed the “importance of maintaining strong relations andfriendship between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.”