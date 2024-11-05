Iraqi Govt to Phase Out Cash Payments

2024-11-05 04:35:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has directed new measures to develop electronic payment systems. The initiative includes expanding salary payments to private sector employees through digital channels, similar to government payroll, with the Ministry of Labor and the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) collaborating on the framework. Additionally, all ministries and […]

