Duhok International Film Festival to kick off in December with focus on

2024-11-05 18:25:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The 11th edition of the Duhok International Film Festival (IFF) is set to run from December 9 to 16, thefestival's organizing committee announced on Tuesday.

“This year’sedition will showcase 107 films, including 46 Kurdish films, along with adiverse selection of international films,” Hassan Aref, the committee’sspokesperson, told Shafaq News. The lineup will feature a mix of short films,documentaries, and feature-length films.

This year,the festival will spotlight Indian cinema, which will participate in ninefilms. A special “India Day” will be dedicated to screenings of Indian filmsand will feature a performance by an Indian dance troupe.

Thefestival’s theme, “Sports and Cinema,” will explore the mutual influencebetween the two fields, examining how cinema can promote sports and how sportscan elevate cinema on a global scale, Aref explained.

The festivalwill also host numerous panels addressing topics related to cinema and willoffer a range of activities aimed at delivering a comprehensive experience forfilm enthusiasts.