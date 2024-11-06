Basrah crude prices rise despite global oil fall

2024-11-06 11:15:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Wednesday, Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude prices rose, despite fallingoil prices in global markets.

Basrah Heavyincreased by $0.62 to $69.74 per barrel, and Basrah Medium also increased by$0.62 reaching $72.89 per barrel.

Global oilprices dipped as early polling in the US presidential election indicated atight contest between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump,raising investor concerns about potential volatility in future US energypolicy.

By 04:50GMT, Brent crude futures were last down90 cents, or 1.2%, trading at $74.63 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI)crude slipped 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $71.17 a barrel.