Iraq increases gold reserves, ranks third largest holder in Arab World

2024-11-06 14:30:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraq has increased its gold reserves to over 152.5 tons, securing its positionas the third-largest holder of gold among Arab nations, according to the WorldGold Council's November 2024 report.

Thecouncil’s latest data ranks Iraq 29th globally out of 100 nations withsignificant gold holdings, following Saudi Arabia and Lebanon in the Arabregion. Iraq’s current reserves, now standing at 152.6 tons, account forapproximately 11.5% of its overall foreign reserves.

The UnitedStates remains the world’s largest holder of gold with 8,133.5 tons, followedby Germany with 3,351.5 tons and Italy with 2,814 tons. At the other end of thespectrum, Bosnia and Herzegovina holds 1.5 tons, placing it at the bottom ofthe list.