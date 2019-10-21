عربي | كوردى


Al-Jubeir: Iran exports revolutions to destabilize all world countries

2019/10/21 | 19:15
"Saudi Arabia is not seeking war

with Iran but we will not stand idly by Iran's aggressive policies that will result

in devastating repercussions on all region countries", Saudi Arabia's state

minister for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday.During a meeting with the Royal

Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) in London, Al-Jubeir

stressed that Iran does not respect the sovereignty of other countries nor the international

laws.Al-Jubeir called on Iran to

immediately stop aggressive behavior if it wants to continue relations with

Saudi Arabia, pointing out that there is a consensus from the international

community to call on Iran to stop supporting terrorism.As for the terrorist attack on Oil

facility of Aramco, al-Jubeir stressed that Saudi Arabia held Tehran

responsible for the recent attack on Aramco only after the results of the

investigation have been issued.Al-Jubeir praised Saudi-American

relations, and continued: "We have no doubt that the United States support

our country."He stressed the importance of

coordination among his country's allies to fight terrorism and extremism.With regard to the Yemeni crisis,

he stressed that there is an international dialogue on Yemen aimed at finding

the best solution to end the crisis there, adding that there is comprehensive

cooperation with the United Arab Emirates to increase the effectiveness of the

Yemeni army.Al-Jubeir added that the Middle

East crises affect the whole world, affirming Saudi Arabia's support for the

constitutional committee in Syria.

