Al-Jubeir: Iran exports revolutions to destabilize all world countries

2019/10/21 | 19:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
"Saudi Arabia is not seeking war
with Iran but we will not stand idly by Iran's aggressive policies that will result
in devastating repercussions on all region countries", Saudi Arabia's state
minister for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday.During a meeting with the Royal
Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) in London, Al-Jubeir
stressed that Iran does not respect the sovereignty of other countries nor the international
laws.Al-Jubeir called on Iran to
immediately stop aggressive behavior if it wants to continue relations with
Saudi Arabia, pointing out that there is a consensus from the international
community to call on Iran to stop supporting terrorism.As for the terrorist attack on Oil
facility of Aramco, al-Jubeir stressed that Saudi Arabia held Tehran
responsible for the recent attack on Aramco only after the results of the
investigation have been issued.Al-Jubeir praised Saudi-American
relations, and continued: "We have no doubt that the United States support
our country."He stressed the importance of
coordination among his country's allies to fight terrorism and extremism.With regard to the Yemeni crisis,
he stressed that there is an international dialogue on Yemen aimed at finding
the best solution to end the crisis there, adding that there is comprehensive
cooperation with the United Arab Emirates to increase the effectiveness of the
Yemeni army.Al-Jubeir added that the Middle
East crises affect the whole world, affirming Saudi Arabia's support for the
constitutional committee in Syria.
