Al-Jubeir: Iran exports revolutions to destabilize all world countries

2019/10/21 | 19:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-"Saudi Arabia is not seeking warwith Iran but we will not stand idly by Iran's aggressive policies that will resultin devastating repercussions on all region countries", Saudi Arabia's stateminister for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday.During a meeting with the RoyalInstitute of International Affairs (Chatham House) in London, Al-Jubeirstressed that Iran does not respect the sovereignty of other countries nor the internationallaws.Al-Jubeir called on Iran toimmediately stop aggressive behavior if it wants to continue relations withSaudi Arabia, pointing out that there is a consensus from the internationalcommunity to call on Iran to stop supporting terrorism.As for the terrorist attack on Oilfacility of Aramco, al-Jubeir stressed that Saudi Arabia held Tehranresponsible for the recent attack on Aramco only after the results of theinvestigation have been issued.Al-Jubeir praised Saudi-Americanrelations, and continued: "We have no doubt that the United States supportour country."He stressed the importance ofcoordination among his country's allies to fight terrorism and extremism.With regard to the Yemeni crisis,he stressed that there is an international dialogue on Yemen aimed at findingthe best solution to end the crisis there, adding that there is comprehensivecooperation with the United Arab Emirates to increase the effectiveness of theYemeni army.Al-Jubeir added that the MiddleEast crises affect the whole world, affirming Saudi Arabia's support for theconstitutional committee in Syria.