The Basketball Federation on chairs picks a new coach to lead the team in Thailand's qualifying campaign

2019/10/21 | 19:20



Baghdad-INA







Iraqi basketball federation on wheelchairs named coach Rafid Abdul Hussein to lead the national team for the disability challenge instead of former coach Muhannad Jabbar.The new coach will choose the national team that is preparing to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Games, where qualifying for the tournament will be held, Khalid Rushk, vice president of the Iraqi National Paralympic Committee and president of the wheelchair basketball federation, told INA. In Thailand for the period from 27 November to 7 December.







Rachk added that Abdul Hussein had assumed the task of training the police club for healthy people in the game previously, noting that the Union puts all his confidence in the coach to reach the maximum extent with the team in the next foreign entitlements.























