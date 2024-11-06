The World’s Greatest Book Sale Hits Dubai for the 6th Year, Bigger and Badder Than Ever!

2024-11-06 23:37:11 - From: Big Bad Wolf

Big Bad Wolf is ready to entice readers of all ages as the world’s biggest book sale returns to Dubai this November.

With over 2 million books on offer, featuring new bestsellers to classics, eats and treats all day long, and fun and games for all the family, Big Bad Wolf has it all.

Dubai, UAE (November 7, 2024): The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, the world's largest book sale, is making its much-anticipated return to Dubai for its 6th consecutive year. This year, bookworms and literaly lovers from across the region can look forward to an even bigger and better event planned. With over 2 million books and unbeatable discounts of up to 75%, the immersive literary experience at the heart of Dubai has sourced a record number of new and best-selling titles, some never before seen in the UAE.

Taking place from November 29th till December 9th at Studio City 2024, this season promises to be the largest in the region to date, not only solidifying the UAE’s position as a leading hub for literature and culture, but also catering to the surge in new audiences in the last few months. The event will feature a diverse range of genres, catering to readers of all ages and interests, including fiction, non-fiction, young adult, children's books, and more. Recent enhancements include the addition of graphic novels, more Arabic language titles to expand existing collections, and an increased range of educational materials to cater to the growing global homeschooling market. With thousands of titles available, there’s something for everyone at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale.

Andrew Yap, Co-founder and Managing Director of Big Bad Wolf Books, commented on the event's growth this season, saying, "We are delighted to return to Dubai and continue our mission of bringing affordable books to the region. Over the years, we have witnessed a tremendous surge in demand from both local organisations and international readers, which has prompted us to invest in a full-time UAE team. This allows us to meet growing expectations and ensure a seamless experience for all our visitors.”

Market Insights

In 2024, the book market in the United Arab Emirates is projected to generate USD 194.80 million in revenue. By 2029, the number of readers in the UAE's book market is forecast to reach 3.9 million users, highlighting the country's increasing appetite for content. Furthermore, with the rise of digital platforms, the UAE is revolutionizing the way media consumers access and engage with literary works, further strengthening its position as a key market for both traditional and digital publishing.

Building Excitement

As the event approaches, Big Bad Wolf is working closely with cultural, educational, and media outlets across the UAE to generate early excitement. Teasers and special promotions will be released across social media platforms.

Stay tuned for further updates and get ready to immerse yourself in a world of books at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale 2024—the ultimate literary event in Dubai!