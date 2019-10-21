Iraqi people denounces striking agreements between government, Norway: Observers

2019/10/21 | 23:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Observers have indicated that Iraqi people will denounce the striking of agreements between Norway and the Iraqi current regime, amid such circumstances of anti-government protests, which left hundreds of protesters killed.
Protests have been staged earlier this month in Baghdad and other major cities against unemployment, corruption and poor services.
At least 110 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded in the capital and the south, since the security forces started cracking down on demonstrators. News reports said protesters were killed and wounded by shots fired by snipers from rooftops into the crowd.
However, Abdul Mahdi said that the government did not give orders to shoot said those who shot protesters would be punished as he sought to quell anti-government unrest
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Abdul-Mahdi to exercise maximum restraint and address protesters’ grievances.
Earlier today, Abdul-Mahdi met with Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg to discuss developing bilateral ties in all fields as well as getting the advantage from Norwegian companies’ expertise to reconstruct Iraq.
A convention of principles on oil in return for development was also signed during the visit. They also highlighted the importance of preserving safety and security in the region.
Abdul-Mahdi also called on Norway to inform the European Union “with the role played by Iraq as well as the importance of its support toward the stability of the region and the world against ISIS.
The prime minister’s office had announced that an “agreement” was reach with "coordination committees" to postpone the protests until after Arbaeen, which was held on October 19. However, the government authorities are concerned that protesters plan to take advantage of a religious observance this week to press for their demands.
