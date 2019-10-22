Home › INA › President's Advisor to INA: The reviewing of four legislative laws appropriate to the nature of Iraqi society

President's Advisor to INA: The reviewing of four legislative laws appropriate to the nature of Iraqi society

2019/10/22 | 08:40



Baghdad –INA







The Presidential Advisor for Legal Affairs Amir Al-Kenani announced the formation of a working group to review four governing laws pertaining to the legislative system, which is a pillar and basis of the political process.







Al-Kinani said in a special statement to the Iraqi News Agency: The laws that are reviewed are: the law of the Independent High Electoral Commission, the law of parties, the law of the House of Representatives, and the law of the election of provincial and district councils.







He added that during our experience over the past years, we found these four legislation needs to be reviewed, and a lot of imbalances, and there is no legislative stability, especially the issue of the election of the House of Representatives and Provincial Councils, pointing out that one of the laws amended within a month more than three times.



















