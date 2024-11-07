BEAUTI.. The Hottest Beauty Destination Opens in Baghdad

2024-11-07 19:13:38 - From: BEAUTI

A new beauty destination BEAUTI is opening in the heart of Baghdad, bringing a never-before-seen contemporary beauty concept to the city, offering the best global, niche, and social media #tiktok trending brands.

The multi-brand beauty store BEAUTI will offer a wide variety of brands of different prices for both men and women, across skincare, body care, hair care, make-up, fragrances, niche perfumes, electrical beauty tools, and many other products.

Shoppers can enjoy more than 50 brands sourced from all over the world: Germany, France, UK, Korea, Japan, the UAE, USA, and many more, including Augustinus Bader, Rodial, Tatcha, Olaplex, Kevin Murphy, RMS Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, SachaJuan, K18, Huda Beauty, Kayali, NuFace, Cosrx, Missha, SLIP, Lime Crime, A’Pieru and more.

The BEAUTI concept has been developed by Iraqi National and former Karate National team member Rafat Shawi, together with his wife Natasha Hatherall, a beauty marketing expert with over 20 years of industry experience, both of whom are committed to supporting the growth and development of Iraq. Further BEAUTI stores are planned for cities across Iraq in the year ahead.

BEAUTI will open its doors on 7th November in the heart of Al Mansour in Baghdad.