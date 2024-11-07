2024-11-07 22:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye

US elections 2024: How is the Middle East reacting to Donald Trump's victory?

Alex MacDonald

Wed, 11/06/2024 - 10:58

The election of Donald Trump for a second term as US president on Wednesday has provoked concern and delight in equal measure around the world.

Many of America's traditional allies are waiting with bated breath to see whether Trump throws any foreign policy curveballs, particularly with regard to Russia's war on Ukraine or Israel's war on Gaza.

Others, however, see a new chance to reset relations and take advantage of opportunities that were blocked under President Joe Biden.

Middle East Eye takes a look at the reactions in the Middle East so far:

Israel

One of those reportedly most happy about Trump's re-election is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Facing unrest at home over his sacking of his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, on Monday, Trump's victory will likely buoy him as he pushes for a harder line against Iran and less pressure over his assault on the Gaza Strip.

"Your historic return to the White House represents a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," Netanyahu said in a statement to Trump.

'Together, we will strengthen the American-Israeli alliance' - Defence Minister Israel Katz

"This is a huge victory!"

Incoming Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also praised Trump's re-election, in a post on social media.

"Together, we will strengthen the American-Israeli alliance, bring back the hostages and remain firm in defeating the axis of evil led by Iran," he said.

During his last tenure as president, Trump pushed a number of pro-Israel policies including negotiating the Abraham Accords that saw the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and others recognise Israel and moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi royal family, another group with whom Trump developed a close relationship while in office, also jumped to congratulate the president on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and his son, de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sent cables to Trump hailing the "close relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, which everyone seeks to strengthen and develop in all fields."

During his first presidency, Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner developed strong ties with the crown prince.

According to a report by The New York Times, Kushner and Mohammed bin Salman were engaging for years through emails, text messages and other forms of contact.

Kushner played a leading role in advising Trump on Middle East policy and pushing for the Abraham Accords, while Saudi Arabia invested $2bn in Kushner’s Miami-based Affinity Partners fund under the crown prince's direction.

Palestine

Relations between Trump and the Palestinians have never been warm, with the former president having taken consistently pro-Israel positions throughout his political career.

Nonetheless, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated Trump on his victory on Wednesday.

He voiced hope for cooperation with Trump to promote regional peace and security, reaffirming the Palestinian people's dedication to achieving freedom, self-determination and statehood under international law.

"We will remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, and we are confident that the United States will support, under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people," Abbas said.

By comparison, Hamas sounded a more cautious note.

"Our position regarding the new US administration will depend on its stances and practical actions towards our Palestinian people, their legitimate rights, and their just cause," the group said in a statement.

"The elected US President is urged to heed the voices that have risen from within American society itself for more than a year since the Zionist aggression on Gaza, rejecting occupation and genocide, and objecting to support and bias toward [Israel]."

In a presidential debate earlier this year, Trump said the US needed to "let Israel finish the job" in Gaza, where more than 43,000 people have been killed since October 2023.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he congratulated his "friend" following "a great struggle" to be re-elected.

"I believe that more efforts will be made for a fairer world. I hope the elections will be auspicious for the friendly and allied people of the US and all humanity," he added, writing on social media.

Erdogan also stressed his desire to cooperate with Trump to help end the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Although Turkish-US relations were strained on a number of issues during Trump's last presidency, the two presidents reportedly got on well on a personal level.

In November 2019, Trump described himself as a "big fan" of Erdogan and said he was "a friend" and "hell of a leader."

Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani issued a statement on social media congratulating Trump.

"We affirm Iraq's firm commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and common interests," he said.

"We look forward to this new phase being the beginning of deepening cooperation between our two countries in various fields, which will contribute to achieving sustainable development and benefit the two friendly peoples."

A crucial issue between the two countries will be the presence of American troops in Iraq, which a number of groups in the country - particularly those aligned with Iran - have called to be withdrawn.

Elsewhere

The leaders of Lebanon, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan and Egypt also issued statements congratulating Trump.

Most emphasised the need for "peace and stability" in the region as the conflict continues in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

Further west, in Morocco, King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Trump, reaffirming the historic importance of their alliance and describing the US as a long-time friend and ally.

He also highlighted a significant decision of Trump's previous term, the recognition by the US of Morocco's full sovereignty over the contested region of Western Sahara, in exchange for the resumption of diplomatic relations with Israel, described as a "milestone and pivotal moment" between the two nations and "a memorable act for which the Moroccan people will be forever grateful".

Amid these enthusiastic reactions, one noticeable absence so far is Iran.

Of all Middle Eastern countries, Iran has arguably enjoyed the least amicable relationship with Trump.

His decision to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal, his assassination of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and his repeated threats of violence against the country have likely made his re-election a daunting prospect for the Islamic Republic.





