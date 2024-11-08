Over 120,000 divorces in 13 years in KRI: KMU warns of “collapse,” cites polygamy as solution

2024-11-08 13:40:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, theKurdistan Men’s Union (KMU) revealed that more than 120,000 divorce cases havebeen registered over the past 13 years in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), warningthat the rising divorce rates threaten the "collapse" of society.

The KMU's spokesperson, Burhan AliFaraj, told Shafaq News, "The Region has recorded 129,000 divorce casesbetween 2010 and 2023,” highlighting “significant challenges to familystability.”

“This situation puts the Kurdishfamily at risk of collapse, exposing society to growing challenges," heclarified.

As for solutions, Faraj suggestedthat "polygamy could restore balance in families affected bydivorce," while noting, "We neither oppose nor fully supportpolygamy, but we see it as necessary for Kurdish society under thesecircumstances."

He further emphasized the need toset the marriage age between 20 and 25 for women and between 25 and 30 for men,ensuring they have reached the necessary stages of growth and maturity.

Faraj also called for the amendmentof the Iraqi Personal Status Law that seeks to address issues related tomarriage, divorce, and child custody, “to reflect current social changes,” expressinghis “strong opposition to child marriages.”

Regarding the women's"quota" system, Faraj expressed his opposition, saying, "I amagainst it because it unfairly discriminates against men…Women are present inall aspects of society, and quotas should be for minorities; women are not aminority."

Faraj's remarks come amid risingdivorce rates in the Kurdistan Region, sparking concerns over family and socialstability. His comments highlight ongoing calls to explore solutions tomitigate the impact of divorce, including considering polygamy as a possibleresponse.

Meanwhile, the KMU's spokesperson statementsalso reignite the debate on amending Iraq’s Personal Status Law to reflectsocial changes in Kurdish society, particularly in preventing child marriagesand setting a marriage age that aligns with growth and maturity. Additionally,the women’s quota issue adds complexity, with some arguing that it constitutes"unjust discrimination against men."