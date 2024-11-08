2024-11-08 20:00:02 - From: Middle East Eye

‘War-zone Uber’ reveals pitch to Israel to send aid into Gaza

Simon Hooper

Fri, 11/08/2024 - 13:18

An American logistics firm has revealed further details of a plan it says it has discussed with Israeli government officials to use mercenaries to secure and deliver aid supplies into northern Gaza.

The head of the firm, Global Delivery Company (GDC), told Middle East Eye that the plan, which involves setting up a distribution hub at a former Hamas-run customs facility, is supported by defence and military officials but has not been approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Moti Kahana accused Netanyahu of “playing politics” with aid and said that with the dismissal of Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and the election of Donald Trump as US president, it remains unclear what direction the government will take.

“I think Trump will let the Israeli government do potentially what they want,” Kahana told MEE, stressing that he would not support the creation of Jewish settlements in Gaza.

Kahana said: “A part of the government is looking at things I will not be part of. I am not interested to bring settlers into Gaza. I am interested to help civilians.”

Kahana appears to be well-connected in security circles. GDC’s board and advisors, according to its website, include a number of former senior Israeli and US military and intelligence officials.

His comments appear to raise further questions about Israel’s failure to deliver critically needed aid into northern Gaza during a weeks-long bombardment in which hundreds of people have been killed and more than 400,000 civilians have been ordered to evacuate to the south of the Palestinian enclave.

Read More »

They also come amid deepening dissent in Israel about the future direction of the war in Gaza after Gallant was reported to have told the families of hostages following his dismissal that Israeli forces had achieved all their objectives and had “nothing left to do” there.

Netanyahu’s appointment of Israel Katz, who is seen as a hardline supporter of the prime minister, was interpreted by many as an indication of his intent to continue the war.

Kahana, an American-Israeli businessman who has described his New Jersey-based company as "like a war-zone Uber”, told MEE that he had worked on its proposal for Gaza with Israeli defence and military officials and that it had been on the table for months.

“It was actually done together with Cogat in the Cogat office in Tel Aviv,” he said, referring to the Israeli government body responsible for its activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Last month, it was reported that GDC’s proposal had been discussed at a cabinet meeting on 20 October.

Kahana told MEE he had been told ahead of that meeting that the cabinet had “taken a decision to make a decision”. However, the cabinet then “decided not to decide” and sent the proposal back to the defence ministry, he said.

Kahana said there were uncertainties over who would pay for the plan and said he was also discussing the matter with international institutions.

“The Ministry of Defense told me that if we are paying, it will have to go into a bidding system,” he said.

MEE has contacted Netanyahu’s office and the defence ministry for comment.

'Symbolic control'

GDC’s plan, seen by MEE and briefly made public on GDC's website earlier this week, proposes setting up an aid distribution hub at a former customs warehouse near the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing, the main entry point to northern Gaza from Israel.

It says that using the site in the Beit Hanoun area would serve to demonstrate “symbolic control of [a] former Hamas facility”.

About 100 mercenaries, subcontracted by GDC, would be deployed to secure the site and provide protection for convoys of trucks making the short journey from Israel.

It proposes a permanent 40-strong guard force for the aid hub, with two seven-man teams in armoured cars providing security for convoys of up to 20 aid trucks and backed up by two heavily armed 13-man quick response teams.

The proposal, titled "Gaza Pilot Concept", also calls for the creation of a "gated community" in the town of Beit Hanoun, protected by an outer cordon secured by Israeli forces, with aid also distributed to locations in nearby Beit Lahia and the Jabalia refugee camp.