Baghdad art blooms in al-Sulaymaniyah: Fadia association brings Iraqi heritage to life

2024-11-08 23:45:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Fadia Association for Culture and Arts, incollaboration with the College of Fine Arts at al-Sulaymaniyah University,organized an art exhibition titled "Baghdad Breezes in Sulaymaniyah’sSkies."

The exhibition is part of an exhibitions series and culturalactivities organized by the Fadia Association for Culture and Arts, anindependent cultural group dedicated to fostering artistic exchanges acrossIraqi provinces and showcasing diverse aspects of Iraqi heritage and beauty.

In an exclusive statement to Shafaq News, Fadia al-Naimi, Headof the association, explained that the primary goal of the exhibition was tobring Baghdad’s culture and aesthetics closer to the people of Sulaymaniyah.

Ali Mahdi, the association’s media officer, told Shafaq Newsthat the exhibition included a wide range of works, from figurative paintingsand abstract pieces to sculptures depicting iconic Baghdad landmarks, alongwith photographs that convey the spirit of everyday life.

The association, founded by a group of artists andintellectuals, seeks to create a shared space for artists from across Iraq topresent their work and highlight cultural themes relevant to Iraqi life. Thisexhibition marks the tenth in a series of artistic showcases organized by theassociation.