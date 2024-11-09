Basrah crude records slight gain over the week

2024-11-09 10:05:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Basrah crude oil recorded slight gains over the past week, with similar weeklygains noted for both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude.

Basrah Heavycrude concluded its latest session on Friday with a decrease of $0.11, closingat $69.75 per barrel, marking a weekly gain of $0.58, or 0.93%.

BasrahMedium also fell by $0.11 in the same session, closing at $72.90 per barrel,with a weekly gain of $0.64, or 0.89%.

Global oilprices fell by more than 2% at the close of trading on Friday, as theanticipated impact of a Gulf of Mexico hurricane lessened significantly.

Despite therecent drop, oil prices posted weekly gains, reflecting broader market trends.Brent crude recorded a weekly gain of 1%, while US West Texas Intermediate(WTI) crude rose by 1.3% over the week.