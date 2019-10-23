عربي | كوردى


Parliament directs MPs to follow up demonstrators' demands implementations in the provinces

2019/10/23 | 03:20
INA – BAGHDAD



The Parliament Presidency directed on Tuesday, the MPs to attend on October 23th and 24th in their provinces with the committees formed by the Council of Ministers.



This will be to meet the demonstrators and exercise their oversight role in meetings and following up the implementations of the demands of the people of various provinces.











