ISX trades +$63 million worth shares in October

2024-11-10 13:20:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Sunday, that it traded 88 billionshares with a total value exceeding 84 billion IQD ($63,795,866) in October.

ISX reportedthat it conducted 22 trading sessions in October, with 81 out of 110 listedcompanies participating in the trades.

“The numberof traded shares reached 88,232,025,000, valued at 84,455,079,000 IQD, through22,160 transactions. The ISX60 index closed at 1,044 points, marking a 12%increase from its previous closing session.”

The IraqStock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursdayand lists 110 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking,telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment,tourism, and hotels.