Kurdistan’s Ministry of Labor Kicks off Job Fair with 5,000 opportunities

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry ofLabor and Social Affairs hosted the International Job Fair and launched theJob-Matching Platform in Erbil.

“Job Fair and Launch of the Job Matching Platform”, whichbegan on November 10, will run for three days under the sponsorship of theKurdistan Region’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs. The fair is hosted incollaboration with the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along withparticipation from several technology companies.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, 100 companies andcivil society organizations attended the event, aiming to connect job seekerswith potential employers.

Zakia Mulla Saleh, Deputy Minister of Labor, stated in heropening remarks, "We have provided social security to over 110,000 localand foreign workers in the Kurdistan Region over the past five years."

She added that the ministry has conducted training andeducational workshops for more than 50,000 workers at specialized centersacross the region. According to Saleh, the fair is offering over 5,000 jobopportunities across various sectors, facilitated by 100 companies and bothlocal and international organizations.