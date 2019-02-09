Immigration Min. to close a refugee camp in Kirkuk

2019/02/09 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ministry of Immigration and Displaced has announced the return of 402 Iraqi displaced people from Nasarawa camp in Lilan region in Kirkuk to their houses restored from ISIS in Hawija.
In a statement, Sattar Noroz, director general of the branches affairs department, said the ministry in Kirkuk managed to “transfer the displaced people from Nasarawa camp in buses allocated by the ministry in cooperation with transportation ministry to take them to their houses in Hawija. Food commodities were distributed.”
The returnees, according to Noroz, were the last families in the camp, thus, the camp will be closed.
In a statement, Sattar Noroz, director general of the branches affairs department, said the ministry in Kirkuk managed to “transfer the displaced people from Nasarawa camp in buses allocated by the ministry in cooperation with transportation ministry to take them to their houses in Hawija. Food commodities were distributed.”
The returnees, according to Noroz, were the last families in the camp, thus, the camp will be closed.