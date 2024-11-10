Iraqi economist questions link between Indomie imports and dollar smuggling

2024-11-10 16:50:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi economist Nabil al-Marsoumi has raisedquestions about a potential connection between the import of instant noodles,known as "Indomie," and dollar smuggling, citing data from theGeneral Customs Authority.

Al-Marsoumi noted in a statement that “Iraq imported around64.185 tons of Indomie in 2023, with a value of $17.7 million, or approximately23.6 billion dinars, through all border crossings, excluding Kurdistan Region.”Thisfigure represents an 18% increase compared to 2022, he added.

The actual amount “is likely to rise to more than $50million annually, since two-thirds of Iraq's imports are not registered withthe General Authority of Customs, but pass through Kurdistan and illegalcrossings,” Al-Marsoumi reckoned.

Al-Marsoumi highlighted that the US Federal Reserve hadpreviously expressed surprise at Indomie's unusually high import bills, whichhe described as very large and much larger than the published figures.

He further questioned whether these imports genuinelyreflect a national demand for the food item or serve as a means to channeldollars out of the country.