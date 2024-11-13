Digital Job Portal Launched in the Kurdistan Region

2024-11-13 04:05:28 - From: Iraq Business News

On 10 November 2024, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and with funding from the European Union, launched the Digital Employment Platform. This initiative aims to boost employment opportunities and increase job market participation in the Kurdistan Region by streamlining job applications […]

