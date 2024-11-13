2024-11-13 18:05:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Shares in Genel Energy closed up over 6 percent on Tuesday, after the company said it, "continued optimising cash flows, evolving our capital structure and originating and maturing opportunities to acquire new assets that add reserves and diversify our cash generation geographically." In its trading and operations update for the third quarter […]

The post Genel Energy shares rise on Strong Balance Sheet first appeared on Iraq Business News.