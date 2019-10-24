Unidentified gunmen kill two local officials in Iraq's Diyala

2019/10/24 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An Iraqi police source said on Thursday that two local officials in Diyala province have been shot dead.
The source told The Baghdad Post that unidentified gunmen killed Harith al-Rubaie, head of Abu Saida sub-district, in Diyala.
The security authorities of the Iraqi province of Diyala imposed a curfew in three areas after the murder of local officials. The curfew was imposed in the districts of al Wajih, Muqdadiya and Abu Saida, according to reports from local security sources. There is a fear of retaliation or disorder after an unidentified man killed Abu Saida's local council leader, Saad Sereiwi, and his son.
The source told The Baghdad Post that unidentified gunmen killed Harith al-Rubaie, head of Abu Saida sub-district, in Diyala.
The security authorities of the Iraqi province of Diyala imposed a curfew in three areas after the murder of local officials. The curfew was imposed in the districts of al Wajih, Muqdadiya and Abu Saida, according to reports from local security sources. There is a fear of retaliation or disorder after an unidentified man killed Abu Saida's local council leader, Saad Sereiwi, and his son.