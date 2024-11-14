Exploitation of foreign workers in KRI: A form of human trafficking, says official

2024-11-14 15:20:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The exploitation offoreign workers arriving in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) by certain companies,wealthy individuals, and affluent families is “a form of human trafficking,” HemenMirani, the Director-General of the Ministry of Interior's office in the Region,said on Thursday.

The Kurdish government grants over100,000 entry visas to foreign workers each year.

Speaking at a seminar held in Duhok,Mirani said, "There are cross-border crimes, especially human trafficking,with many individuals being smuggled from the KRI to other countries under theguise of improving their conditions."

“Another form of human trafficking isthe exploitation of foreign workers brought to Kurdistan, who are forced towork long hours, denied basic living conditions and medical care, and strippedof their mobile phones and internet access,” he added.

Mirani stressed that this form oftrafficking, which denies foreign workers their rights, withholds theirsalaries, and prevents contact with their families, is “foreign to Kurdishcustoms and traditions,” explaining that the Directorate for Combating HumanTrafficking was established to address and reduce “the degradation ofindividuals.”



