Iraq urges Turkiye to open accounts for Iraqi banks to boost trade

2024-11-14 15:55:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, theCentral Bank of Iraq (CBI) Governor, Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, urged Turkish banks toopen accounts for Iraqi banks to expand financing channels for imports betweenIraq and Turkiye.

According to a statement from the CBI,“Al-Alaq and his delegation met with Turkish Central Bank Governor FatihKarahan in Istanbul to discuss launching new direct mechanisms for commercialtransfers between Iraq and Turkiye, initiating a new phase in strengtheningbanking ties between the two countries.”

The statement quoted Al-Alaq, notingthat “the Turkish Central Bank supports the CBI's efforts to organize financialoperations between the two countries, facilitating trade transactions, andenabling settlement services for Iraqi cardholders in Turkiye.”

In a separate meeting, Al-Alaq andhis delegation met with the general managers of Turkish bank branches operatingin Iraq, emphasizing “the importance of broadening productive commercialopportunities, particularly in the banking sector, between the two nations.”