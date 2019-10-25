Home › INA › Official statement: Baghdad will host the next Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian summit

Official statement: Baghdad will host the next Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian summit

2019/10/25 | 23:40



Baghdad - INA







Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim held talks with his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts, Ayman Safadi and Sameh Shoukry, on the sidelines of the 18th Non-Aligned Movement summit in Baku.







The ministers discussed ways to implement the outcomes of the second summit, which brought together President Barham Salih, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in New York last month in a tripartite framework aimed at achieving the common interests of the three countries. And promoting Arab interests. The meeting dealt with strengthening economic, developmental and cultural cooperation by creating opportunities to build on what has been agreed in previous meetings.







They also discussed regional and international issues of common concern and developments in the region, including the Palestinian issue, the Syrian crisis, the war on terror, and the latest developments in the Yemeni and Libyan crises.The two ministers affirmed their support to the Government of Iraq in its efforts to establish security, stabilize and achieve the aspirations of the Iraqi people.







For his part, the Egyptian Foreign Minister spoke about his country's endeavor to resolve the Renaissance Dam crisis with Ethiopia on the basis of international law and the rules of international legitimacy through a binding agreement that preserves the rights of the three countries Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAForeign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim held talks with his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts, Ayman Safadi and Sameh Shoukry, on the sidelines of the 18th Non-Aligned Movement summit in Baku.The ministers discussed ways to implement the outcomes of the second summit, which brought together President Barham Salih, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in New York last month in a tripartite framework aimed at achieving the common interests of the three countries. And promoting Arab interests. The meeting dealt with strengthening economic, developmental and cultural cooperation by creating opportunities to build on what has been agreed in previous meetings.They also discussed regional and international issues of common concern and developments in the region, including the Palestinian issue, the Syrian crisis, the war on terror, and the latest developments in the Yemeni and Libyan crises.The two ministers affirmed their support to the Government of Iraq in its efforts to establish security, stabilize and achieve the aspirations of the Iraqi people.For his part, the Egyptian Foreign Minister spoke about his country's endeavor to resolve the Renaissance Dam crisis with Ethiopia on the basis of international law and the rules of international legitimacy through a binding agreement that preserves the rights of the three countries Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.