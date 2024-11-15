Kurdistan Region to participate in upcoming forum in Rome to strengthen Iraq-Italy cooperation

2024-11-15 17:38:40 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi-Italian forumfor business and institutional cooperation will take place on November 27 inRome, with the Kurdistan Region's participation, according to a report from theItalian Nova News website.

The report explained, "IraqBusiness & Cooperation Forum will take place in Rome in collaboration with Confindustria,an association of Italian industries, and will be organized by the ItalianInvestment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO Italy) affiliated with theUnited Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).”

The forum is part of the “InvestmentPromotion for Iraq – Phase II” project, funded by the Italian Agency forDevelopment Cooperation (AICS).

The purpose of the forum, accordingto the report, is to “foster partnerships and commercial cooperation betweenIraqi and Italian stakeholders, including institutions, business associations,and the private sector, in areas such as agriculture, energy, environment,infrastructure, construction, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.”

The forum will open with remarksfrom senior representatives, including officials from the Italian Ministry ofForeign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), the AICS, and othermembers.

On the Iraqi side, representativesfrom the Ministry of Industry and Minerals (MIM), theMinistry ofTrade (MOT), the Iraqi Federation of Industries (IFI), the Federationof Iraqi Chambers of Commerce (FICC), theNationalInvestment Commission, the KRG Board of Investment (BoI), theIndustrialCities Corporation (ICC)and theUNIDO Enterprise Development Centers(EDCs) will participate.

Project development centers from UNIDOwill also attend, offering expertise and contributing to strategic discussionsand outcomes.